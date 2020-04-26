|
|
Jane D. McCallister died peacefully in her sleep of natural causes on April 12, 2020 in Chicago, at age 100, after living over 10 years with Alzheimer's. Born Jane Anne Douglas on October 3, 1919, she became a lifelong advocate for peace, nonviolence, civil rights, and human rights. The youngest of 5 children, she grew up in Harrisburg, PA during the Depression. She attended Mt. Holyoke for 2 years, and later came to the University of Chicago to study international relations, inspired by the internationalism and suffering of the Spanish Civil War. In Chicago, as a member of the Fellowship of Reconciliation and a founding member of Congress of Racial Equality (CORE), she challenged racial discrimination by taking part in direct actions at restaurants and other businesses. While working for the Labor Education Division of Roosevelt University, she met and married Frank McCallister, its Director, with whom she had three girls, Susan, Julie and Heather, continuing to work on elections and voter registration, and hosting international labor delegations. After Frank McCallister's death in 1970, she returned to work, remaining active in a number of peace and social justice organizations. She was thoughtful, kind, gracious, and affectionate, and especially valued ideas, books, dialogue, friendships, and education, always believing in the untapped capacity of human potential. Her enthusiasm and affection shone through to the end. Predeceased by sisters Mary (Douglas), Margaret (Royal) and Martha (Bowman), brother Henry, husband Frank, and daughter Heather, she is survived by daughters Susan McCallister (David de Leeuw) of Berkeley and Julie Howell (Keith) of Seattle, son-in-law Norman Watkins of Chicago, and 3 grandchildren: Rowan and Laurel McCallister and Austin Howell. Donations can be made to International Fellowship of Reconciliation.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020