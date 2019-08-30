Home

POWERED BY

Services
Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
203 S. Marion St.
Oak Park, IL 60302
708-383-3191
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
1025 Lake St
Melrose Park, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Schlichting
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane E. Schlichting

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane E. Schlichting Obituary
Jane E. Schlichting nee Main, age 87, of Oak Park and River Forest; beloved wife of Marvin R.; loving mother of Nancy (Robert) Blackwell and Greg (Kirstin) Schlichting; cherished grandmother of Ryan, Evan (Shelbie) and Tara Blackwell, and Mason and Carson Schlichting; great-grandmother of Noah Robert Blackwell; dear sister of Jack (the late Sue) Main and the late Gloria Main; fond aunt and great-aunt of many. Jane received her Bachelor's degree in Education from Ball State University and her Master's degree in Education from Northwestern University. She was a lifelong educator who taught sixth grade for many years and taught other educators at the University of Illinois, Chicago. Visitation Tuesday September 3., 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1025 Lake St, Melrose Park Interment Concordia Cemetery. Info: 708-383-3191 or drechslerbrownwilliams.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now