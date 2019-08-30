|
Jane E. Schlichting nee Main, age 87, of Oak Park and River Forest; beloved wife of Marvin R.; loving mother of Nancy (Robert) Blackwell and Greg (Kirstin) Schlichting; cherished grandmother of Ryan, Evan (Shelbie) and Tara Blackwell, and Mason and Carson Schlichting; great-grandmother of Noah Robert Blackwell; dear sister of Jack (the late Sue) Main and the late Gloria Main; fond aunt and great-aunt of many. Jane received her Bachelor's degree in Education from Ball State University and her Master's degree in Education from Northwestern University. She was a lifelong educator who taught sixth grade for many years and taught other educators at the University of Illinois, Chicago. Visitation Tuesday September 3., 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1025 Lake St, Melrose Park Interment Concordia Cemetery. Info: 708-383-3191 or drechslerbrownwilliams.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 30, 2019