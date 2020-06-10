Jane Pongratz, 93, formerly of Chicago Ridge, IL. peacefully passed away on June 3, 2020 in Spring Hill, FL.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Joseph Pongratz and her beloved son James (Susan) Pongratz.
Jane is survived by her two children, Kathleen Johnson, and Joanne (Robert) Fife; nine grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild. Jane valued family, friends, and God.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Joseph Pongratz and her beloved son James (Susan) Pongratz.
Jane is survived by her two children, Kathleen Johnson, and Joanne (Robert) Fife; nine grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild. Jane valued family, friends, and God.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 10, 2020.