Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Isaac
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Elyse Isaac

Add a Memory
Jane Elyse Isaac Obituary
Jane "Janie" Elyse Isaac, 66. Beloved wife of the late John Isaac. Devoted daughter of Thelma nee Kurland and the late Morton Geller. Loving sister of Abbie (the late Richard) Meyers and Lori Geller. Cherished aunt of Bari (Avi) Fleischer and great-aunt of Emet Fleischer. Loving friend and companion of Jim Mitchel. Service Wednesday, 11 am at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd., (at Niles Center Road) Skokie. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Christopher and Dana Reeves Foundation, 636 Morris Turnpike, Suite 3A, Short Hills, NJ 07078 www.christopherreeve.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now