|
|
Jane "Janie" Elyse Isaac, 66. Beloved wife of the late John Isaac. Devoted daughter of Thelma nee Kurland and the late Morton Geller. Loving sister of Abbie (the late Richard) Meyers and Lori Geller. Cherished aunt of Bari (Avi) Fleischer and great-aunt of Emet Fleischer. Loving friend and companion of Jim Mitchel. Service Wednesday, 11 am at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd., (at Niles Center Road) Skokie. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Christopher and Dana Reeves Foundation, 636 Morris Turnpike, Suite 3A, Short Hills, NJ 07078 www.christopherreeve.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 17, 2019