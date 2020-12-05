Jane Nosek Goldberg, of Highland Park Illinois, passed away peacefully on December 2nd after a long courageous battle with lung cancer. She was a loving wife, mother and friend to many. She is survived through her husband, Barry, and her children, Rachel, Phillip, Ethan, and Caitlin and sister Ula Eisen and brother Jerzy Nosek. We encourage donations on her behalf to American Cancer Association and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Condolences can be addressed to 800 Great Elm Lane, Highland Park IL 60035.