Jane Grace
Jane (O'Leary, Fleck) Grace was born in Chicago in 1948. She was the youngest of 5 children born to Irish immigrants, John and Bridget O'Leary.



Jane graduated Edgewood College and married Leonard Fleck with whom she had 3 children: Jonathan, Eileen and Matthew. She and Len began the family in South Bend, Indiana and later moved to East Lansing, Michigan where she resided in the same house for 33 years. She thought of the house like an old coat- weathered and imperfect, but full of character, comfort and solace.



Jane taught her children to love the arts- humor, music, theater, museums and especially writing. Throughout her life she participated in a myriad of classes and workshops to nurture her own creative aspirations. At times Jane would read an entire book every day for weeks on end. Her life of the mind did not include technology- instead Jane loved consuming printed poems, stories and books, and creating hand written poems and letters to her family and friends.



Jane died peacefully in hospice with her daughter at her side in May of 2020. She is survived in her family of origin by her siblings- Marie, Katherine, Theresa, and John Jr., as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Jane is survived in her family of creation by her former husband Len and their 3 children- Jonathan, Eileen and Matthew. Jane is also survived by her only 2 grandchildren- Wava and Jackson. Finally, Jane is survived in spirit by other amateur artists, clowns, writers, poets, dreamers, liberals, friends, feminists and free thinkers. www.greastlansing.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.
