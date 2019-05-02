Home

Toon Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4920 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-0408
Jane Murphy
Jane Greve Murphy, age 87, of Hinsdale, IL, formerly of Galesburg, IL died April 24th in Hinsdale. Born in Chicago in 1931, raised in the Hinsdale Oak Brook area and attended Butler grade school, Hinsdale High School (49) and Lyons Township Junior College (51) in LaGrange. She belonged to the "Clipped Wings" after leaving TWA as an Air Hostess, served as a Girl Scout Troop Leader, and volunteered at the Hinsdale Humane Society. She and her husband retired to Lake Bracken in Galesburg, where she enjoyed golf and was active in the Carl Sandburg Historical Society. Loving mother of Karen(Jerry)Brodine and Joe Murphy; cherished grandmother of Dan and Ellen Sudeikis. Preceded in death by her husband Frank J. Murphy; a daughter Nancy(late Al)Sudeikis; her parents Arnold E. and Gladys Truedson Greve; an infant sister, Joann, and a sister Carol Nelson. Private Interment Rock Island National Cemetery. Arrangements by Toon Funeral Home, 630-968-0408 or www.toonfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 2, 2019
