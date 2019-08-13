|
|
Jane Harshaw Clarke, a ten-year resident of Westminster Place in Evanston, died gracefully August 9, of congestive heart failure. Born Jan. 2, 1920, she attended Greeley elementary school and New Trier High School, spent freshman year during the Depression at Wellesley College in Boston and completed her degree at Wisconsin University just as America entered into WWII. She met and married naval officer Richard L. Clarke of Media, PA and together they moved back to Winnetka and eventually Northfield to raise their three children.
Jane honed her English major skills assisting her mother Ruth Harshaw in producing Carnival of Books, a children's program on NBC radio and in 1967, she took a job with Scott, Foresman, Inc. in Glenview editing anthologies of children's literature for grades 1-6.
Jane was deeply invested in her community serving on local school boards including the committee that oversaw the division of New Trier Township into two schools. When her youngest child Rick went off to college, Jane began her 30-year career at the Art Institute of Chicago (AIC). She ultimately held the position of Assistant Director of Museum Education where she wrote and edited vast amounts of educational material including maps, brochures, teacher guides, signage, exhibit labels and chat panels for exhibits. She initiated and managed a program for interns in museum administration and served for a year as interim editor of the AIC monthly "News and Events" publication.
Jane pursued her interests in Chicago history and architecture, giving many lectures on wide ranging topics, including walking tours of the new Millenium Park. She co-authored The Sky's the Limit: A Century of Chicago Skyscrapers, published by Rizzo of New York, and wrote and self-published A Memoir for my Family, recollections of a life well-lived in 2016.
Jane retired and welcomed the busy role of grandmother at the age of 83. She and her husband Richard lived in Glencoe and Northbrook before moving to Westminster Place at age 90, where she threw herself into a new community and made many friends.
Jane is survived by her sister Hope Evans, brother Turner Harshaw, children Trisha (Jim) Anderson, Judy (Dirk) Vulbrock, and Rick (Leslie) Clarke; grandchildren Kaitlin Anderson Whitworth, Matthew Anderson, Jonathan Anderson, Brian and Jamie Vulbrock, Julian and Sean Clarke and six great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at Elliott Chapel at Westminster Place, 3131 Simpson St., Evanston on August 22 at 10:00 am.
Donations may be made to the Trust for Public Land and the Art Institute of Chicago, Department of Education.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 13, 2019