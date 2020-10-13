Sister Jane (Janette) Haslwanter, BVM died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at the Guttenberg, Iowa, Care Center. She was 87.
Sharing of Memories via Zoom will be at 9:30-10:15 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, followed by a Memorial Mass at 10:45 a.m. It may be viewed through live videostream at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/bvmsisters/
Virtual Visitation and Rite of Committal were held on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Burial is in the Mount Carmel Cemetery in Dubuque, IA.
She was born on Jan. 8, 1933, in Chicago to John and Stephanie (Lingg) Haslwanter. She entered the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary congregation Sept. 8, 1951, from St. Benedict Parish, Chicago. She professed first vows on March 19, 1954, and final vows on July 16, 1959.
She served in Chicago as an instructor at Mundelein College and as the director of the Mundelein Center Religious Education. She ministered as director of religious education in Schaumberg, Mokena, Orland Park, and Roselle, Ill. She served as administrator of a living center for adults with special needs in Schaumberg.
She also taught at St. Callistus and St. Ferdinand in Chicago, and in schools in Iowa and Wisconsin.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Marie Prost and Janette Haslwanter. She is survived by cousins and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 69 years.
Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003 or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm
.