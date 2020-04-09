Home

Jane Howard Mitchell


1925 - 2020
Jane Howard Mitchell Obituary
Jane Mitchell, age 95, of Wilmette & Deerfield, Illinois, died peacefully April 4, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on February 3, 1925 in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey. She graduated from HH High School in 1943, Syracuse University in 1947. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, George Mitchell, as well as her three children David Mitchell (spouse Beth Douglass), Peter Mitchell (spouse Laurel Tyler) and Kate Mitchell Huskin (spouse David Huskin), as well as her eight grandchildren: Sarah Mitchell, Stuart Mitchell, Emma Mitchell, Charlotte Mitchell, Meg Huskin, Ian Mitchell, Elizabeth Huskin and Clara Huskin. She worked in human resources for the University of Chicago, Solo Cup and Leaf, Inc. She was a museum docent for the Terra Museum of American Art in Chicago and enjoyed teaching children about art through the Art Lady program in Deerfield. A private memorial service at a later date will be planned. In lieu of flowers, donate to the American Red Cross.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 9, 2020
