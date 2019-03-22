|
Age 93; beloved wife of 68 years of the late Loren. Devoted mother of Loren D., Paul, Peter (Pat), Louise (Bill) LaRue, David (Colleen), and Martha (Lee) Martin.Proud grandmother of 12. Adored great-grandmother of 6. Dear daughter of the late Carl and Dorothy Hanke. Loving sister of the late Carl (Ellie) Hanke. Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 1-7 p.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Interment private. Family and friends to gather for a memorial service on Friday, March 29, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the Palos Community Church, 12312 S. 88th Avenue, Palos Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to Union League Boys and Girls Clubs, 65 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60604, www.ulbgc.org/donate-today or The Center, 12700 Southwest Hwy., Palos Park, IL 60464, www.thecenterpalos.org would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
