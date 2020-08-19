Jane Kennedy died at peace on August 13 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. Jane was born in Coon Rapids, Iowa to Clarence and Cecille Kennedy. She is survived by three siblings, Joan (Cooney), Kay (Duncan) and Mark Kennedy along with many nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews to whom she was particularly devoted. Always friendly and happy to share a good laugh, Jane was like family to her close friends and their children. She was a favorite with children – she knew just how to talk with them and to make them feel visible.
While in the hospital, Jane marked the 16th anniversary of the heart transplant she received at the University of Chicago hospital, a success that has encouraged transplant patients everywhere.
Jane received a BA degree from Duchesne College of the Sacred Heart in Omaha, Nebraska and later earned an Executive MBA from the University of Chicago. She retired after 18 years as Vice President of Human Resources at Follett College Bookstores.
Jane was a master bridge player and for the last 13 years has taught Duplicate Bridge to many. Her students say that Jane gave them a love of bridge but more importantly a love of Jane and of each other. They speak of her as young at heart, interested in everyone and everything, at ease in any setting. Jane loved bridge and was passionate about politics and as a master shopper, she was always ready with the exact right outfit for any occasion.
Jane was a member of Immaculate Conception/ St. Joseph Church (ICSJ) in Old Town. Due to Covid-19, memorials and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made in Jane's name to her church at 1107 N. Orleans St., Chicago, IL 60610 or to the charity of your choice
. Condolences may be sent to Kay Duncan, at 8 Harding St., Albany, NY 12208.