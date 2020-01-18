|
66, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at North Shore Evanston Hospital in Evanston, Illinois. Most beloved and respected by family and friends, Jane was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan in 1953, graduated from Calvin College and later University of Michigan with an MA in Theater. Jane is survived by her husband James, son Maxwell (Patrice) Markoski, granddaughter Meghan Markoski, sisters Jana Kooi, Joan (Michael) Mentink. In addition, Jane is also survived by her nephew Joshua Mentink, niece Melissa (Raymond) Fales and grandnieces Emma Fales and Abigail Fales. She also leaves behind many friends, particularly her dear friend Jodi Hamill. Jane worked for over 20 years as a flight attendant, and enjoyed cooking, entertaining and supporting numerous community events. Jane also was a passionate fan for the Chicago Cubs and all University of Michigan sports. In lieu of flowers please send contributions to Lincoln Park Zoo, a place that holds many happy family memories.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020