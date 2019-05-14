Home

Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
10415 S. Kedzie Avenue
Chicago, IL 60655
(773) 779-4411
Jane L. Schouten

Jane L. Schouten Obituary
June L. Schouten, nee LaRoche, age 94. Beloved wife of Joseph. Dear mother of Dr. Lawrence (Dashie), Lynn Novak, Janyce (Daniel) Condon, Garry (Sandra Borkovich) and Joan (Rob Kemph). Loving grandmother of 11 and great grandmother of 5. Dear sister of Jacqueline Davidson and the late Bernice Gatz, Sr. Jacqueline OSF and Sonny LaRoche. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Thursday 9:15 a.m. from Beverly Ridge Funeral Home; 10415 S. Kedzie Ave to St. Christina Church Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 3:00 – 9:00 p.m. 773-779-4411
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 14, 2019
