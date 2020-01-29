|
Jane Lippe, nee Rezac, of Westchester, age 84. Beloved wife of Edward; loving mother of Karen (Thomas) Van Buskirk-Hannan, Debbie (late Andy) Schiff, Brenda Ledford and Kevin (Jodie Huff); proud grandmother of Jenifer, Joseph, Kayla, AJ and Sarah; dear sister of Arlene (late Tony) Kucaba. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to Divine Providence Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 29, 2020