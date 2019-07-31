Home

Jane Loretta Wright

Jane Loretta Wright Obituary
Jane Loretta Mae Wright nee Lannefeld, 96, of Johnsburg, IL formerly of Chicago, died July 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late LeRoy "Lee" (2002); Loving mother of Ronald (Lindy Gehl), Doniece (the late Michael 2001) Walton and Debra (Richard) Lebbin; dear grandmother of 9 and great grandmother of 14, and great great grandmother of 1; Dearest sister of the late Marion (late Russell) Atwood and the late William Lannefeld, Jr.; Fond aunt of many nieces & nephews. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Woodstock Hospice CareCenter, 527 W. South Street, Woodstock, IL 60098. Visitation Friday, August 2, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. and Saturday morning 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. at Muzyka & Son Funeral Home, 5776 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago, IL. Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. Saturday at St. Constance Catholic Church, 5843 W. Strong St., Chicago, IL. Entombment Acacia Park Cemetery, Chicago, IL. For Information: www.MuzykaFuneralHome.com or (773) 545-3800
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 31, 2019
