|
|
Jane Loretta Mae Wright nee Lannefeld, 96, of Johnsburg, IL formerly of Chicago, died July 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late LeRoy "Lee" (2002); Loving mother of Ronald (Lindy Gehl), Doniece (the late Michael 2001) Walton and Debra (Richard) Lebbin; dear grandmother of 9 and great grandmother of 14, and great great grandmother of 1; Dearest sister of the late Marion (late Russell) Atwood and the late William Lannefeld, Jr.; Fond aunt of many nieces & nephews. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Woodstock Hospice CareCenter, 527 W. South Street, Woodstock, IL 60098. Visitation Friday, August 2, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. and Saturday morning 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. at Muzyka & Son Funeral Home, 5776 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago, IL. Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. Saturday at St. Constance Catholic Church, 5843 W. Strong St., Chicago, IL. Entombment Acacia Park Cemetery, Chicago, IL. For Information: www.MuzykaFuneralHome.com or (773) 545-3800
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 31, 2019