|
|
Kowalczyk , Jane M. Jane M. Kowalczyk, devoted wife of the late Chester A., loving mother of Darryl (Patricia), the late Patricia Kowalczyk, James (Debora), William (Susan), the late Robert, Richard (Dawn), Susan (the late George) Shirkey, Kenneth (Inna), Jerry (Kristie) and Sandy (Scott) Kish. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 9 A.M. until the Memorial Mass time of 10 A.M. at St. Katharine Drexel Church, 8S055 Dugan Rd., Sugar Grove, IL 60554. Private interment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, Sugar Grove. For further information please call 630-466-1330 or visit www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019