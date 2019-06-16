Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Healy Chapel
370 Division Square
Sugar Grove, IL 60554
630-466-1330
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Katharine Drexel Church
8S055 Dugan Rd.
Sugar Grove, IL
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Katharine Drexel Church
8S055 Dugan Rd
Sugar Grove, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Kowalczyk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane M. Kowalczyk

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jane M. Kowalczyk Obituary
Kowalczyk , Jane M. Jane M. Kowalczyk, devoted wife of the late Chester A., loving mother of Darryl (Patricia), the late Patricia Kowalczyk, James (Debora), William (Susan), the late Robert, Richard (Dawn), Susan (the late George) Shirkey, Kenneth (Inna), Jerry (Kristie) and Sandy (Scott) Kish. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 9 A.M. until the Memorial Mass time of 10 A.M. at St. Katharine Drexel Church, 8S055 Dugan Rd., Sugar Grove, IL 60554. Private interment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, Sugar Grove. For further information please call 630-466-1330 or visit www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.



Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Healy Chapel
Download Now