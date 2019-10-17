|
Jane Marie Soto; beloved wife of Raymond Soto; cherished mother of Sierra Rae Soto; loving daughter of Richard and Sue Styczynski; dear sister of Cindy (the late Charles) Morgan, Suzy (Marcus) Will, Amy (Tom) Sabin and Richard (Nicole) Styczynski; fond aunt of Richard, Hope, Weston, Peter, Holly, Alex and Jonathan. Visitation Sunday 2-8 P.M. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien. Family and Friends are asked to meet at St. Scholastica Church, 7800 Janes Ave, Woodridge on Monday for a 10:00 A.M. mass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to benefit college for Sierra Rae Soto. Checks can be payable to Collegebound 529 – Sierra R. Soto, P.O. Box 55987, Boston, MA 00205. For info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 17, 2019