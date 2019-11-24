|
Jane Mary Kuntz (nee Warnecke), 90 of Arlington Heights, beloved wife of the late William Kuntz; loving mother of Robert (Lynn) Kuntz, Donna (Michael) Weston and the late Susan Kuntz; devoted grandmother of Christy (Christopher) Holtz, Jeffrey Weston, Jacob Kuntz and Natasha Kuntz and great grandmother of Weston Holtz and William Holtz. A Celebration of Life for Jane will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm with a Memorial Service at 3:00 pm at The Village Grill, which is inside Wittenburg Commons at Luther Village 1250 Village Drive, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the YMCA of Metro Chicago 1030 W. Van Buren Street, Chicago, IL 60607, The First Presbyterian Church of Arlington Heights 302 N. Dunton Ave., Arlington Heights, IL 60004 or to The Park Ridge Presbyterian Church 1300 Crescent Ave., Park Ridge, IL 60068. Funeral Information and condolences www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 24, 2019