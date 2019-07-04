|
It is with great sadness that the family of Jane McCormick announces her passing on June 28th, 2019. Jane will be lovingly remembered by her sisters, Marguerite Pignatari and Donna Gernenz, daughter, Peggy (Doug) Kornfeld, and grandson, the apple of her eye, Maxwell (Molly) Kornfeld. She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth "Splatter" McCormick, and her brother, Jack Olsen. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Wenban Funeral Home in Lake Forest on Tuesday, July 9th, 2019. Service to follow at 1 p.m. Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 4, 2019