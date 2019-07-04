Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wenban Funeral Home, Ltd.
320 Vine Avenue
Lake Forest, IL 60045
847-234-0022
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Wenban Funeral Home, Ltd.
320 Vine Avenue
Lake Forest, IL 60045
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Wenban Funeral Home, Ltd.
320 Vine Avenue
Lake Forest, IL 60045
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane McCormick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane McCormick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane McCormick Obituary
It is with great sadness that the family of Jane McCormick announces her passing on June 28th, 2019. Jane will be lovingly remembered by her sisters, Marguerite Pignatari and Donna Gernenz, daughter, Peggy (Doug) Kornfeld, and grandson, the apple of her eye, Maxwell (Molly) Kornfeld. She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth "Splatter" McCormick, and her brother, Jack Olsen. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Wenban Funeral Home in Lake Forest on Tuesday, July 9th, 2019. Service to follow at 1 p.m. Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wenban Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now