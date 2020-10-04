Jane Murray Broeksmit, 92, of Chicago, died at home on September 28th of kidney failure. She was born in Plainfield, New Jersey, in 1928, to George and Margaret Murray. She spent several years in Chicago and attended the Lab School before moving to Connecticut, where she graduated from The Thomas School in Rowayton in 1945. She was an English major at Vassar College, from which she graduated in 1949.



She married John S. Broeksmit, Jr., the brother of her Vassar roommate, in 1950. Jane was devoted to her six children, who adored and admired her. She raised her children in Chicago, Galva, Lake Forest, and Dwight, Illinois.



Jane was an artist and poet who taught Art and was the Librarian at the Dwight Public Library for many years. She saw beauty in the ordinary and crafted poems that reflected her incisive vision of the people, places, and things around her. A lifelong learner and teacher, she published books of poetry to coincide with her 80th, 85th, and 90th birthdays.



She was a fabulous cook, gracious entertainer, and enthusiastic gardener, and she had equal parts style and substance. Anyone seated next to her enjoyed her sparkling wit and considered himself or herself fortunate indeed.



Her brother, Robert Murray, preceded her in death, as did her husband and her son William. She is survived by her daughter, Laura Downing, of Seattle, and her sons, Peter, of Dwight; John, of Brooklin, Maine; and Samuel and Robert, both of Chevy Chase, Maryland; and by eleven grandchildren, for whom she was an inspiration.



A family service and burial will be held in Brooklin, Maine, where Jane moved with her family in 1945 to a house on the ocean that remains the beloved home of her extended family. Memorials may be made to Prairie Creek Public Library in Dwight.





