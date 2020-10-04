1/
Jane Murray Broeksmit
1928 - 2020
Jane Murray Broeksmit, 92, of Chicago, died at home on September 28th of kidney failure. She was born in Plainfield, New Jersey, in 1928, to George and Margaret Murray. She spent several years in Chicago and attended the Lab School before moving to Connecticut, where she graduated from The Thomas School in Rowayton in 1945. She was an English major at Vassar College, from which she graduated in 1949.

She married John S. Broeksmit, Jr., the brother of her Vassar roommate, in 1950. Jane was devoted to her six children, who adored and admired her. She raised her children in Chicago, Galva, Lake Forest, and Dwight, Illinois.

Jane was an artist and poet who taught Art and was the Librarian at the Dwight Public Library for many years. She saw beauty in the ordinary and crafted poems that reflected her incisive vision of the people, places, and things around her. A lifelong learner and teacher, she published books of poetry to coincide with her 80th, 85th, and 90th birthdays.

She was a fabulous cook, gracious entertainer, and enthusiastic gardener, and she had equal parts style and substance. Anyone seated next to her enjoyed her sparkling wit and considered himself or herself fortunate indeed.

Her brother, Robert Murray, preceded her in death, as did her husband and her son William. She is survived by her daughter, Laura Downing, of Seattle, and her sons, Peter, of Dwight; John, of Brooklin, Maine; and Samuel and Robert, both of Chevy Chase, Maryland; and by eleven grandchildren, for whom she was an inspiration.

A family service and burial will be held in Brooklin, Maine, where Jane moved with her family in 1945 to a house on the ocean that remains the beloved home of her extended family. Memorials may be made to Prairie Creek Public Library in Dwight.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 4, 2020.
October 1, 2020
Jane was a role model of an independent female for me. I was the church organist and remember she told me one Sunday morning she liked to see my hair on Sunday mornings because it was always changing. Marilyn Hensel Dwight
Marilyn Hensel
Friend
September 30, 2020
Jane was a dear friend and will be missed. I first met her through her poetry that she read to and gave copies of to my husband, her dentist. I knew I had to meet her!

We developed a fond friendship through our love of creativity and admiration for strong minded women. Though there was a large age difference and our backgrounds couldn’t have been more different we talked about everything and anything over long lunches at her apartment. Jane taught me how to read and enjoy poetry. I was her biggest fan!

The pandemic and my husband’s illness kept us from seeing each other these past months but cards, emails and the occasional call kept us in touch.

She stays alive through her books of poems which are now even more precious to me.

My condolences to her family and friends. We have lost a very special lady.
Jacquie Kohn
Jacqueline Kohn
Friend
