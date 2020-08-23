1/1
Jane Olinger Heil
Jane Olinger Heil, age 94, a 65-year resident of Clarendon Hills, IL, and former Head Librarian at the Clarendon Hills Public Library, passed away July 24, 2020 with her loving family at her side. Beloved wife of the late Richard Heil; loving mother of Nancy Heil, R. Douglas (Diane) Heil, and Peggy (David Usery) Heil; cherished grandmother of Sarah (John Cornelius) Suzuki, LJ (Lillian Salazar) Suzuki, Steven Heil, Stephanie Heil, John (Kitty Winograd) Usery and Megan Usery. Jane's family would like to thank all of their friends and family for their support at this time, especially Nory Villanueva for the outstanding care and compassion she has provided. A private family Zoom-only Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, August 30th at the Community Presbyterian Church of Clarendon Hills, 39 North Prospect Ave., Clarendon Hills, IL 60514. A private Family Interment will take place at Bronswood Cemetery, Oak Brook. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Community Presbyterian Church of Clarendon Hills, www.chcpc.org/online-donations, or The Nature Conservancy in Illinois, https://www.nature.org/en-us/, are appreciated. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home Hinsdale. 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Memorial service
the Community Presbyterian Church of Clarendon Hills
August 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Sullivan Funeral Home
