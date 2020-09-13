Jane O'Connor (nee Powers), 86, long time resident of Glenview, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of almost 62 years, Joseph S. O'Connor, M.D. She was a loving wife, homemaker, and mother of 6 children: Karen (Dennis) Kolb, Mark, Susan, Lynn (Troy) Gooding, Kathleen (Michael Uhran) and Brian (Sue Terwilliger) O'Connor. She was the proud grandmother of Kevin Kolb, Kelly (Kevin) O'Malley, Michael Kolb, Patrick Avello, Connor and Dimitri Gooding, Megan, Gavin and Katelyn Uhran, Kelsey, Teagan, Keelin and Aislinn O'Connor, Matthew, Mitchell, Chase and Caden Terwilliger and loving great grandmother of Joseph, Grace and Miriam Kolb and Olivia O'Malley. Jane was the beloved daughter of the late Raymond & Mary (Flynn) Powers; dear sister of Dr. John Powers and the late Mark Powers. She was a graduate of Mundelein College in Chicago. Jane was completely devoted to her family and was adored by all. She welcomed all to her home, her table and her pool. She loved nothing more than a big family party where she would lovingly prepare food for all. With her great sense of humor, she kept us all entertained until the end. She was an amazing example of hard work, perseverance, and incredible faith. We are all better for the blessing of having shared in her life. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Due to Covid-19, Funeral was private. Memorial may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org/memorial
. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com
or (847) 675-1990.