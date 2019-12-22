|
JANE S. FIELD (nee Seaborg), 80, died December 10, 2019 survived by her two sons, Alexander H. Field and Daniel A. Field, Jane was born February 12, 1939 to Ernest and Janet Seaborg in Evanston, Illinois and grew up in Lake Forest. She Enjoyed a long and successful career as a real estate broker with Koenig and Strey, later Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Koenig Rubloff, and will be remembered for her dry wit and savvy business sense. Jane was instrumental in securing the marketing rights for several condominium projects for Koenig Rubloff, including the Trump Tower project.
A long-time resident of the Chicago Gold Coast neighborhood, Jane was a member of St. Chrysostom's Episcopal Church and of The Old Master's Society at The Art Institute. For the past eight years, and up until her death, Jane resided at The Clare. In addition to her two sons, Jane is also survived by three grandchildren and a brother.
