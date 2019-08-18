|
|
Jane Shillington, nee Seed, age of 82, beloved wife of the late L. Gale Shillington, cherished mother of Jeffrey (Robyn) Shillington, Elizabeth Shillington, Lynn Dahle, and Sarah (Marianna Kohl) Shillington, loving grandmother of Courtney (Hemant) Mehta, Margaret (Chelsea Parks) Shillington, Cesare Evan (Melanie), Avery, and Amelia Mainardi, James and Wesley Dahle, and Adeline and Ellary Shillington, great-grandmother of Sienna and Nathan Mehta, dear sister of Barbara (Norman) Kouba, fond aunt of many nephews and nieces, and close cousin to many, died August 5th: Memorial Visitation Saturday, August 24, 11:00AM - 1:00 PM with a Memorial Service at 12 Noon at Adams-Winterfield Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St., (1 blk. So. of Ogden Ave.) Downers Grove. Interment Private. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019