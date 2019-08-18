Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Shillington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Shillington

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane Shillington Obituary
Jane Shillington, nee Seed, age of 82, beloved wife of the late L. Gale Shillington, cherished mother of Jeffrey (Robyn) Shillington, Elizabeth Shillington, Lynn Dahle, and Sarah (Marianna Kohl) Shillington, loving grandmother of Courtney (Hemant) Mehta, Margaret (Chelsea Parks) Shillington, Cesare Evan (Melanie), Avery, and Amelia Mainardi, James and Wesley Dahle, and Adeline and Ellary Shillington, great-grandmother of Sienna and Nathan Mehta, dear sister of Barbara (Norman) Kouba, fond aunt of many nephews and nieces, and close cousin to many, died August 5th: Memorial Visitation Saturday, August 24, 11:00AM - 1:00 PM with a Memorial Service at 12 Noon at Adams-Winterfield Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St., (1 blk. So. of Ogden Ave.) Downers Grove. Interment Private. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
Download Now