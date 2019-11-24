Home

Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Jane Siragusa
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Divine Providence Church
Jane Siragusa


1928 - 2019
Jane Siragusa Obituary
Jane Siragusa, nee Eustasio, of Oak Brook, age 91. Beloved wife of the late Charles; loving father of Michael, John (Theresa), James (Jennifer) and Lisa; proud grandmother of Cecilia, Anthony, Gabriella, Mia and Ava; fond aunt of many. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to Divine Providence Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 24, 2019
