Home

POWERED BY

Services
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
847-394-2336
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
1624 E. Euclid
Mt. Prospect, IL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Gaiser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet A. Gaiser


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet A. Gaiser Obituary
Janet A. Gaiser, born August 9, 1941, passed away October 17, 2019; beloved wife of the late John M. Gaiser; cherished sister and best friend of Linda A. Chiles; loving mother of Sarah and the late Andy; cherished grandmother of Tyler; dear sister-in-law of Gene (Cherie), Paul (Gin), and the late Richard. Visitation Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 10 am until time of service at 11 am at Grace Lutheran Church, 1624 E. Euclid, Mt. Prospect. In lieu of flowers, memorials to JourneyCare Hospice or Grace Lutheran Church appreciated. Arrangements by Matz Funeral Home - 847-394-2336
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Matz Funeral Home
Download Now