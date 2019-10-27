|
|
Janet A. Gaiser, born August 9, 1941, passed away October 17, 2019; beloved wife of the late John M. Gaiser; cherished sister and best friend of Linda A. Chiles; loving mother of Sarah and the late Andy; cherished grandmother of Tyler; dear sister-in-law of Gene (Cherie), Paul (Gin), and the late Richard. Visitation Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 10 am until time of service at 11 am at Grace Lutheran Church, 1624 E. Euclid, Mt. Prospect. In lieu of flowers, memorials to JourneyCare Hospice or Grace Lutheran Church appreciated. Arrangements by Matz Funeral Home - 847-394-2336
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019