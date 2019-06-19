|
Galloway , Janet A. Age 65, Janet passed away on June 13th 2019 at Porter Regional Hospital in Valparaiso, Indiana. Janet was born on September 14th 1953. She was preceded in death by Willie B. (Alberta) Galloway and Frances (George) Fowlkes. Janet leaves to carry her memory on by her daughter Natalie T. Sims. Granddaughters: Jaylin Pellebon and Juliana Blevins. Grandsons: Jaycin Ammons, Justin Sims, Jaydin Blevins, Julian Blevins and Jaxcin Blevins. Siblings: Steven Fowlkes, Christopher Fowlkes, Travis Fowlkes and John Fowlkes and a host of nieces and nephews and host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, June 21, 2019 from 9:00a.m. to 11:00a.m. with Funeral Services to follow at 11:00a.m. All services held at the Guy and Allen Chapel, 2959 West 11th Ave.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 19, 2019