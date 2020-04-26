Home

Janet A. Koy, 73, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 4, 2020. Loving wife for 54 years to John C., Jr.; beloved mother of Jonette, Jamie, and John III; daughter of the late Edward and the late Paula Wells. Janet was born in Skokie, IL. She graduated from Niles West High School. Janet worked for Keefer's Pharmacy as a Pharmacy Tech for 34 years. Janet loved being a Sunday school teacher at Messiah Lutheran Church, brunch with her relatives, her family's horses, camping with her husband and the camping club, designing and decorating Keefer's Pharmacy award winning Christmas window, being the Easter Bunny at Randhurst Mall, being Mrs. Santa Claus in Mt. Prospect's Downtown Holiday Parade, and going to Chicago Wolves hockey games. But above all, her greatest love was the 10 years spent being "uniform mom" for the Prospect High School Marching Knights. Service will be private. Donations can be made to the Villalobos Rescue Center in New Orleans Louisiana at www.vrcpitbull.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020
