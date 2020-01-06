|
Janet A. Wozniak, nee Capasso, 74, former longtime resident of Inverness. Born June 17, 1945 in Chicago, passed away January 3, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents Sam and Jeanette (nee Dore) Capasso. Devoted wife for 54 years of Ralph Wozniak. Loving mother of Michelle (John) Titterton and Michael (Karrie) Wozniak. Cherished grandmother of Jack, Nick, Mary and Annie Titteron and Ella and Sam Wozniak. Dear sister of Diane (Ronald) Robinson, Sandra (Don) Ursini, Samuel (Sandy) Capasso, Peter (Joy) Capasso and Linda Capasso. Fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. Dear companion of her dog Siena. Affectionate friend to many. Lived Internationally with her husband and children in Japan, Italy, Brazil, Switzerland and England for fourteen years making many friends. Janet worked for Palatine Township and then The Bridge Youth and Family Services for 15 years in Community Out Reach, Fund Raising and Event Management. She touched many peoples lives with her efforts especially her Apple Tree Program which distributed school supplies to needy children. Her passion was gourmet cooking, entertaining and home decorating. For the past 15 years she enjoyed beach life and golfing in Sanibel Island and crafting with the grandchildren when they visited. Visitation Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 3-9 PM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Hwy., Palatine. Funeral Friday, January 10th, 9:30 AM from the funeral home to St. Theresa Church for Mass at 10 AM. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com
