(nee Cassell) Born January 3, 1930 At Rest June 11, 2020. Janet, after 90 well-lived years, died peacefully at home, surrounded by family. A life-long Chicago area resident. She loved her family and friends, lively conversation, gardening, and a beautiful day. She painted, played piano and served God faithfully throughout her life. Beloved wife of the late Hon. Edward J. Egan, preceded in death by her mother Margaret, and sisters Catherine Bourke and Joan "Honey" Gallagher. Loving mother of Patrick (Lorie), Cathleen, Michael (Donna), Maureen, Thomas (Doran) and stepchildren Matthew (Kim) Egan, Moira (Jerry) Green, Lynn (Willie) Green, Brian (Hope) and Daniel Egan. Beloved grandmother to 24, great-grandmother to 9, and fond aunt to many nieces and nephews and their children. Special thanks to her 'adopted' family of dedicated caregivers, Flo Webster and Joan Rowan. To view an extended obituary, visit Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home website, www.sheehyfh.com. Services and interment private. Due to these unprecedented times, the family will announce a Mass and celebration of her life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Morton Arboretum, 4100 IL 53, Lisle, IL 60532 would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes. Please leave a memory for the family on Janet's Tribute Wall. Your stories will bring comfort to the family as they are unable to gather together to hear them in person. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.