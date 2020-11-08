1/1
Janet C. Ward
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet C. Ward (nee Judycki), retired C.P.D. beloved mother of Erin (Joe) Rodriguez and the late John G. "Jack" Ward III; devoted grandmother of Kaitlyn, Joey, Olivia and Vinny; cherished great grandmother of Sofia; dearest sister of Rosemary (the late John) Becerra, Theresa (the late Gary) Harrison, Judy (Bill) Lucas, Karen (Dan) Opyd, Mark (Lisa) Judycki and the late Linda Collins; proud aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 3-8 P.M. funeral Tuesday 9:15 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 7909 State Road (5500W) Burbank Il 60459 to Our Lady of Loretto Church Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Private Due to the current health guidelines, we are limited to 25 attendees at a time. We kindly ask that you quickly exit the funeral home after paying your respects to the family so that all visitors have an opportunity to enter. Masks and proper social distancing required. The coffee lounge is not available for use, so please refrain from bringing food into the funeral home. Funeral info (708) 636-2320.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Funeral
09:15 AM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Service
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Loretta Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
708- 636-2320
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 6, 2020
My deepest condolences go out to Erin and all the family. I believe God called her home to be with Jack. They will be watching over. Prayers will be said.
Thank you for serving and protecting our streets. RIP and fly high Mrs Ward
Mary Trendl (Mosher)
Acquaintance
November 6, 2020
Heartfelt and prayerful condolences from the Chicago Police Chaplains. Janet will be remembered at the next Police Mass.

In the meantime, may family and friends know the healing touch of our all-loving, all-merciful God! [Police Chaplains Ministry: www.ChicagoPCM.org or 312/738-7588]
~ ~ Fr. Dan Brandt, CPD Chaplain
November 6, 2020
Goodbye and welcome to your heavenly home. Janet, so sad to know you're no longer with us. You may have left, but knowing that you have reunited with your baby boy Jack is heartening. Everyone's grief is not as heavy knowing you are. You and your loving sisters were much more to me than 2nd cousins. You and everyone always made me feel a part of that special Judycki sisterhood. I was so in awe when I knew you had become a police officer. I followed later and we were on different ends of the city and never had the chance to have a job together. I would ask police officers that worked south if they knew you. I know how hard you worked and what life was at work for you. I'm glad to know that you were part of both of my families. You will be missed by all. Rest in heavenly peace. God bless you.
Donna Juarez
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved