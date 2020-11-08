Goodbye and welcome to your heavenly home. Janet, so sad to know you're no longer with us. You may have left, but knowing that you have reunited with your baby boy Jack is heartening. Everyone's grief is not as heavy knowing you are. You and your loving sisters were much more to me than 2nd cousins. You and everyone always made me feel a part of that special Judycki sisterhood. I was so in awe when I knew you had become a police officer. I followed later and we were on different ends of the city and never had the chance to have a job together. I would ask police officers that worked south if they knew you. I know how hard you worked and what life was at work for you. I'm glad to know that you were part of both of my families. You will be missed by all. Rest in heavenly peace. God bless you.

Donna Juarez

