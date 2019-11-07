|
The vitality, passion, love, and generosity of Janet Zaslow is impossible to capture in a column of text. All Janet's family and friends can do is present a miniscule portion of Janet's spectacularly brilliant, sparkling life. A feisty motherly figure at an apparel store in Oshkosh, Wisconsin told young Janet, "You are not meant to be a small town girl." On this recommendation, Janet decided to fly with American Airlines, attending stewardess college in 1967, beginning a career that would build a circle of flight attendant friends who celebrated life and supported each other throughout their lives. Janet had many children in her nieces, nephews and grandchildren, who all knew she would be there standing guard, always ready to celebrate any occasion. Janet's mom, Ethelyn, looked at Janet's success with pride, through the eyes of one who'd sacrificed to raise three daughters and a son alone. Janet honored her mother with travels together to Panama, Arizona, Hawaii, and as a dedicated daughter she later had lots of fly time coming to Madison, WI to care for her mother. Baker of cheesecakes, exquisite rugelach, meals for dinner guests, Janet later used her skills to cook and bake as a volunteer for the Ronald McDonald House in Chicago. Janet's religion and holidays were especially important to her: the foods, the traditions, the decorating! Janet deserved to go out of this world with champagne and caviar, and she amazed everyone with her ability to not let cancer dictate her life. Surrounded by family and friends, she fought mightily against it, never letting chemo stand in the way of cocktail parties, dancing, theatre and dinner with friends. Janet was preceded in death by her first husband, Ted Zaslow, nephew Stevie Lewis, and her mother and father, Ethelyn Martin and Peter Besk, next to whom Janet will rest. Janet loved with everything she had, and lived every moment fully. She didn't listen to the band; she stormed the stage and played her heart out. Friends and family members left behind, follow Janet's lead. Go forth and follow this advice, "Party like a flight attendant," and live life to its fullest. Service Sunday 11AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd., (at Niles Center Road) Skokie. Interment Eden Park Cemetery. Memorials in her memory to Ronald McDonald House, 1301 West 22nd Street, Suite 905, Oak Brook, Illinois 60523, https://rmhccni.org/donate-cni/ would be appreciated. Arrangements by: Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 7, 2019