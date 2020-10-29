Janet E. Mackoy, 90, formerly of Carol Stream, Friday, October 23, 2020, at McGivney Health Care Center, in Carmel, Indiana. Beloved mother of Robert (Tina), Michael (Robin), Richard, Stuart (Lorraine), and Laura (Donald) Alfano; dear sister of David (Orla) Mathwig; loving grandmother of Chris, Travis, Jenny Landow, Tracy Evans, Richard, Caleb, and Gianni Alfano; great-grandmother of Riley Landow, Ashlynn, and Zev Christopher Mackoy. Private service Sat., Oct. 31 at 10:30 a.m. livestream viewing at www.hultgrenfh.com/obituary/janet-mackoy
. Interment Wheaton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to the Alzheimer's Association
, or to McGivney Health Care Center (Carmel, Indiana). Info and guest book at hultgrenfh.com
or Hultgren Funeral Home 630-668-0027.