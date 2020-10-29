1/
Janet E. Mackoy
1930 - 2020
{ "" }
Janet E. Mackoy, 90, formerly of Carol Stream, Friday, October 23, 2020, at McGivney Health Care Center, in Carmel, Indiana.  Beloved mother of Robert (Tina), Michael (Robin), Richard, Stuart (Lorraine), and Laura (Donald) Alfano; dear sister of David (Orla) Mathwig; loving grandmother of Chris, Travis, Jenny Landow, Tracy Evans, Richard, Caleb, and Gianni Alfano; great-grandmother of Riley Landow, Ashlynn, and Zev Christopher Mackoy. Private service Sat., Oct. 31 at 10:30 a.m. livestream viewing at www.hultgrenfh.com/obituary/janet-mackoy. Interment Wheaton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to the Alzheimer's Association, or to McGivney Health Care Center (Carmel, Indiana). Info and guest book at hultgrenfh.com or Hultgren Funeral Home 630-668-0027.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Service
10:30 AM
live stream
5 entries
October 28, 2020
She was a true friend and loved animals
Patricia Sovonick
October 28, 2020
Laura, our condolences on the loss of your mom.
Dawn and Ken Brandeis
Friend
October 28, 2020
Dan and I are very sorry for your loss. Your family is in our thoughts and prayers.
Chris and Dan Schumann
Chris Schumann
Friend
October 28, 2020
My husband and I met Jan at our church. She was a transparent, fun-loving friend. She desired to share her knowledge and the freedom that comes through loving our Savior Jesus Christ.
She is actualizing it all now in eternal bliss! See you later Jan!!
Stu and Nina Betts
Nina Betts
Friend
October 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Hultgren Family and Staff
