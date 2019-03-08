Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
(847) 229-8822
Graveside service
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Westlawn Cemetery
7801 West Montrose Avenue
Norridge, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Eisenberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Eisenberg

Obituary Condolences

Janet Eisenberg Obituary
Janet M. Eisenberg nee Young, 93, originally of Cadillac MI and Chicago, died peacefully in her sleep March 6. She was predeceased by her husband, Leonard, and by two sisters and a brother. Janet leaves behind three sons, Elliot, Martin (Joann), and Jack (Janet), seven grandchildren, Daniel (Lauren Yates), Lauren (David Gimpel), Dana (fiancé, Joseph Capriglione), Charles (Leah), Michael, Jane, and Rebecca, and five great grandchildren. Graveside services Sunday 11AM, at Westlawn Cemetery, 7801 West Montrose Avenue, Norridge. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Hasassah-Chicago-Northshore. 60 Revere Dr #800, Northbrook, IL 60062. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
Download Now