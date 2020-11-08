1/
Janet Gauchas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Bernice Gauchas of Chicago passed away October 29, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Walter and Ruth, nee Battles, Gauchas; fond sister of John (Meg) Battles, the late Robert Gauchas, and Shirley (Charles) Beckmann; special aunt of Tim, Caryn and Jenn; great-aunt of 5; great-great aunt of 3. Memorial service 11 am Saturday, November 14, 2020 at St. Casimir Cemetery Chapel, 4401 W. 111th St., Chicago. In lieu of flowers, memorials to National Kidney Foundation, Always and Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary or Ferallife Guards appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Matz Funeral Home, Chicago. For info: (773) 545-5420 or www.matzfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Memorial service
11:00 AM
St. Casimir Cemetery Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Matz Funeral Home
3440 N. Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60634
773-545-5420
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved