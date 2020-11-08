Janet Bernice Gauchas of Chicago passed away October 29, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Walter and Ruth, nee Battles, Gauchas; fond sister of John (Meg) Battles, the late Robert Gauchas, and Shirley (Charles) Beckmann; special aunt of Tim, Caryn and Jenn; great-aunt of 5; great-great aunt of 3. Memorial service 11 am Saturday, November 14, 2020 at St. Casimir Cemetery Chapel, 4401 W. 111th St., Chicago. In lieu of flowers, memorials to National Kidney Foundation
, Always and Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary or Ferallife Guards appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Matz Funeral Home, Chicago. For info: (773) 545-5420 or www.matzfuneralhome.com