Janet Hajek, nee Becvar, 82, of Lemont, IL, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2019 with her family by her side. Janet was born on April 1, 1937 in Chicago, IL. She is preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Regina, husband Rudolph (Buddy) Hajek (1929-2000), sisters Ruth Chyna, Lillian Russo, Dorothy Panush, Eleanor Volkman and Laverne Kwiatkowski, and brother Charles Becvar. Janet will be laid to rest beside her parents and beloved daughter Victoria (1958-1987). Janet is survived by daughters Christine Turner (Nearl), Karen Malinowski, and Gail Divis (James), sons Frank Hajek (Lisa), Joseph Hajek (Lori), Thomas Hajek and John Hajek, brothers Thomas Becvar IV, James and Frank Jakubal, grandchildren Terita Irvin (Fred), Frank, Nathan and Joseph Hajek, James, Morgan and Hailey Divis, Anita, Mario and Viktoria Malinowski, and great-grandchildren Kaylen, Candace and Isaiah Irvin. Visitatation Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 9:00 A.M. until time of service at 1:00 P.M. at the Petkus Lemont Funeral Home, 12401 S. Archer Ave.,(at Derby Rd.), Lemont. Interment Bohemian National Cemetery. 800-994-7600 or 800-994-7600
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019