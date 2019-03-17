Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Janet S. Hill nee Stewart, age 79 of Green Valley, AZ. Beloved wife of James H. Hill. Loving mother of Bev and Brett (Don). Survived by her brother John and sister Jane; grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces and nephew. Funeral Procession Thursday, March 28, 2019, 10:00 a.m. from Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077 to All Saints Cemetery Mausoleum, 700 North River Road, Des Plaines, IL 60016. Mausoleum Chapel Service 10:30 a.m. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019
