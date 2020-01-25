|
Janet Hiton, Age 82. Beloved wife of Norton Hiton for 42 years. Loving mother of Rick (Nancy) Hiton, Debra (Michael) Hunt, Marci (Robert) Markin, Michael Hiton, and Gordon Shore. Cherished "Bubby" of Lisa Hiton, Merrick (Eliana) Hiton, Lindsey Hunt, Emilee Markin, Sam Markin, Molly Markin, Maddy Hiton (Grif Berland), Sabrina Hiton, Abby Hiton, and Drew Shore. Dear sister of Leslie (Howard) Levin and Allan Leving (Vivienne Palmer-Young). She will also be missed by her many nieces and nephews. Services Sunday 2PM at Congregation B'nai Jehoshua Beth Elohim, 1201 Lake Cook Rd., Deerfield, IL 60015. Interment Shalom. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Congregation B'nai Jehoshua Beth Elohim, www.bjbe.org, , , or , . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 25, 2020