Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Koshkonong Mounds Country Club
Fort Atkinson, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Lumpp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Hughes Lumpp

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Hughes Lumpp Obituary
Janet Hughes Lumpp, age 70, of Cambridge, Wisconsin, formerly of Glenview IL, passed away peacefully November 8, 2019 surrounded by family in Fort Myers, Florida. The legacy of her kind spirit, passion for fun and zest for life will be greatly missed but not forgotten. After a long career in business, Jan was a tireless and selfless volunteer bringing her treasured therapy dog, Teddy, to visit the ailing and enthusiastically working on projects in Wisconsin and Florida. She is survived by her beloved husband of 42 years, Curt, loving children Samantha (Blair) Johnson of Buffalo (NY), Timothy (Lauren) of St. Charles (IL), Christopher (Nicole) of Roselle (IL); cherished grandchildren Emma, Mae, Hannah, Lucy, Molly, Anna, Adelyn and her first grandson due in January. Dear sister of Gail (Jorge) Kimzin, Jim (Deb) Hughes and Sharon (John) Kern and sister-in-law of Roger (Sue) Lumpp and Perry (George) Hedstrom. She is preceded in death by her parents Braun and Grace Hughes. A celebration of her life will be held in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin on Saturday November 23 from 1pm-4pm at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club. If you would like to honor her memory, please send donations in Jan's name to the Rainbow Hospice, 147 West Rockwell St. Jefferson, WI 53549 or www.rainbowhospicecare.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -