Janet Hughes Lumpp, age 70, of Cambridge, Wisconsin, formerly of Glenview IL, passed away peacefully November 8, 2019 surrounded by family in Fort Myers, Florida. The legacy of her kind spirit, passion for fun and zest for life will be greatly missed but not forgotten. After a long career in business, Jan was a tireless and selfless volunteer bringing her treasured therapy dog, Teddy, to visit the ailing and enthusiastically working on projects in Wisconsin and Florida. She is survived by her beloved husband of 42 years, Curt, loving children Samantha (Blair) Johnson of Buffalo (NY), Timothy (Lauren) of St. Charles (IL), Christopher (Nicole) of Roselle (IL); cherished grandchildren Emma, Mae, Hannah, Lucy, Molly, Anna, Adelyn and her first grandson due in January. Dear sister of Gail (Jorge) Kimzin, Jim (Deb) Hughes and Sharon (John) Kern and sister-in-law of Roger (Sue) Lumpp and Perry (George) Hedstrom. She is preceded in death by her parents Braun and Grace Hughes. A celebration of her life will be held in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin on Saturday November 23 from 1pm-4pm at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club. If you would like to honor her memory, please send donations in Jan's name to the Rainbow Hospice, 147 West Rockwell St. Jefferson, WI 53549 or www.rainbowhospicecare.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 21, 2019