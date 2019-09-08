Home

O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
View Map
Janet J. Fagerson

Janet J. Fagerson Obituary
Age 77, of Homer Glen passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Survived by her devoted husband of 55 years, Orrin Fagerson; three loving daughters, Lisa (Wayne) Goerres, Krista (Scott) Allen and Shelly (Dan) Dorian; six adored grandchildren, Ryan Goerres, Ashley (Shane) Tucker, Shawn Allen, Sydney (Michael) Elder and Dylan and Colin Dorian; and her cherished mother, Elsie (nee Konopasek) Jicka.

Preceded in death by her beloved father, William Jicka.

Funeral Services celebrating Janet's life will be held Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 10:30am in the O'Neil Funeral Home chapel 1105 E. 9th St. (159th St.) Lockport, IL., 60441 with Deacon Kevin Ryan officiating. Entombment Good Shepherd Cemetery, Orland Park. Visitation Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the funeral home from 4:00pm until 8:00pm.

Relatives and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at: www.oneilfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019
