Dietz, Janet Jannotta loving wife of David. Devoted mother of Matthew and Madeline (Brian) Berlinger and step-mother of Michelle (Marc) Diaferio. Cherished step-grandmother of Jacob, Morgan and Alexandra. Beloved sister Maria (Timothy) Gray, Laura (Ronald) Schmuck and the late Bartley Brown. Beloved former wife of Peter Jannotta. Dear cousin of Susan Maynard. Cherished aunt and cousin of many. Memorial visitation Tuesday, March 12, from 4 to 9 pm; memorial service Wednesday, 11 am at Kolbus-John V. May Funeral Home, 6857 W. Higgins Ave., Chicago. Internment private. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Gilda's Club Chicago, 537 N. Wells St., Chicago, IL 60654. For more info www.kolbusmayfh.com or 773.774.3232.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019