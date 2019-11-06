Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
630-355-0264
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Raphael Church
1215 Modaff Rd.
Naperville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Baran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Kay Baran

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Kay Baran Obituary
Janet Kay Baran, age 78 of Naperville, passed away November 4, 2019. She is survived by her daughters; Lisa (Michael) Norz and Lorie (Greg) Deatherage; grandson Baron Deatherage and brother Gerald (Linda) Micek. She is preceded in death by her husband Marion Baran. Visitation will be Thursday 4 until 8 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home Friday at 10 am and process to a 10:30 Mass of Christian Burial at St. Raphael Church, 1215 Modaff Rd., Naperville. Interment Assumption Cemetery. Memorials to Catholic Education Foundation, Diocese of Joliet, 16555 Weber Rd., Crest Hill, IL 60403. Info www.beidelmankunschfh.com. 630-355-0264
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -