Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Lakeside Congregation
1221 County Line Rd
Highland Park, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Bernstein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet L. Bernstein

Add a Memory
Janet L. Bernstein, nee Leff, age 85, proud resident of Highland Park; beloved wife of the late Robert A. Bernstein and the late Marvin S. Levinson; loving mother of Michael (Rebecca Miller) Bernstein, Cookie (Joel) Walner, Cal (Julie) Bernstein, Ron (Susan) Bernstein, Joni (Bruce) Friedman, and Sherri (Mitch) Padnos; adored grandma of Lauren, Mark, Marni (Chris), Amanda (Ryan), Joey, Molly, Jason, Nikki, David, Danny, Benji, Abby, Katie, and the late Kenny; cherished great grandmother of Jemma, Ian, Isaac, and Lincoln; dear sister of Muriel (late Sidney) Fohrman and Jewel (Sheldon) Schaps; treasured aunt and friend to many. Janet was a "Second Mom" to so many. Memorial Service Thursday, 3:00 p.m. at Lakeside Congregation, 1221 County Line Rd., Highland Park. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, www.nationalmssociety.org or a . Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Goldman Funeral Group
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goldman Funeral Group
Download Now