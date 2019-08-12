|
|
Janet L. Bernstein, nee Leff, age 85, proud resident of Highland Park; beloved wife of the late Robert A. Bernstein and the late Marvin S. Levinson; loving mother of Michael (Rebecca Miller) Bernstein, Cookie (Joel) Walner, Cal (Julie) Bernstein, Ron (Susan) Bernstein, Joni (Bruce) Friedman, and Sherri (Mitch) Padnos; adored grandma of Lauren, Mark, Marni (Chris), Amanda (Ryan), Joey, Molly, Jason, Nikki, David, Danny, Benji, Abby, Katie, and the late Kenny; cherished great grandmother of Jemma, Ian, Isaac, and Lincoln; dear sister of Muriel (late Sidney) Fohrman and Jewel (Sheldon) Schaps; treasured aunt and friend to many. Janet was a "Second Mom" to so many. Memorial Service Thursday, 3:00 p.m. at Lakeside Congregation, 1221 County Line Rd., Highland Park. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, www.nationalmssociety.org or a . Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019