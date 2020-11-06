It is with great sadness that the family of Janet Lea Grelck, nee Reinert, announce her passing on 11/3/2020. Janet will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 45 years, Charles, Children: Lorilee (Michael) Serio, Robert (Sheila) Derka, Anthony (Suzana) Derka, Michael Grelck, Robert (Iliana) Grelck, Deborah (Joseph) Koenig; 17 Grandchildren, 10 Great Grandchildren as well as numerous other family members and friends. She was predeceased by her parents and brother. Due to these unprecedented times, a private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation in honor of Breast Cancer. For information please contact Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home & Crematorium (847) 678-1950 or www.sax-tiedemann.com