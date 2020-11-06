1/
Janet Lea Grelck
1942 - 2020
{ "" }
It is with great sadness that the family of Janet Lea Grelck, nee Reinert, announce her passing on 11/3/2020. Janet will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 45 years, Charles, Children: Lorilee (Michael) Serio, Robert (Sheila) Derka, Anthony (Suzana) Derka, Michael Grelck, Robert (Iliana) Grelck, Deborah (Joseph) Koenig; 17 Grandchildren, 10 Great Grandchildren as well as numerous other family members and friends. She was predeceased by her parents and brother. Due to these unprecedented times, a private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation in honor of Breast Cancer. For information please contact Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home & Crematorium (847) 678-1950 or www.sax-tiedemann.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home
9568 Belmont Avenue
Franklin Park, IL 60131
(847) 678-1950
Memories & Condolences

November 4, 2020
Janet was always great woman forever upbeat especially I remember our cruises .
Sorry for the bad times right now . It would have been wonderful to see you and give our condolences in person. Maybe things will change next year and we fly in to see the whole family.
Lee and Airline Wydra
Friend
