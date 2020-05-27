Janet Lee Rausch
Janet Rausch, 61 of Marion, NC, formerly of Illinois, passed away May 21, 2020. She is survived by two daughters, Jessica (Anthony) and Kristina; Grandchildren, Kelly, Madison, D.J., and Kameron; Brothers, David (Mickey), Michael (Cheryl), Steven, Thomas (Gina), Jeffrey (Robin). Loving sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to many.

She is preceded in death by mother, Barbara, father, Wayne, and brothers, David and Steven. No service will be held.


Published in Chicago Tribune from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
