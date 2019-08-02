|
Janet Lee Rosenbaum nee Kanter, 92, a 60-year resident of Highland Park, more recently Evanston. Adored wife and best friend of James Stuart (Jimmy) for 70 years. Daughter of the late Alfred Kanter and the late Helen Kabacker Kanter. Most grateful to and loving mother of Judy, John and Joanie. Proud grandmother of Benjamin (Danielle) Lee, Daniel (Tessa) Lee, Brian (Jennie) Rosenbaum, Sarah (Jeff Jones) Rosenbaum Jones, Michael (Brittany) Bosner and David (Lauren) Bosner. Sister of the late Bob (Joan) Kanter. Pround great-grandmother of Samuel Aaron Lee, Ariella Marie Bosner, Max Charles Bosner, Ezra Carey Rosebaum and Adira Rosenbaum Jones. Grateful for a lifetime support system, some from grammar school. The interment is private. "My Grandmother – Janet. Honest, loving, hard-working. Grandmother of Mike, David, Ben, Dan, Brian and Sarah. Lover of her grandchildren's happiness, gardening and grilled vegetables. Who feels joy when gardening, peace when alone, and happy with pets. Who needs love, plants and kids. Who gives smiles, kisses and happiness. Who fears snakes, dying plant and pain. Who would like to see peace in the workd, joy in her family and more appreciation of plants. Resident of Highland Park; Greenwood Rosenbaum." – Written by Michael Bosner at age 10. Contributions to Chicago Botanic Gardens, 1000 Lake Cook Road, Glencoe, IL 60022, The Human Needs Committee, Makom Solel Lakeside, Ravinia or your would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 2, 2019