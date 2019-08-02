Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Rosenbaum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Lee Rosenbaum

Add a Memory
Janet Lee Rosenbaum nee Kanter, 92, a 60-year resident of Highland Park, more recently Evanston. Adored wife and best friend of James Stuart (Jimmy) for 70 years. Daughter of the late Alfred Kanter and the late Helen Kabacker Kanter. Most grateful to and loving mother of Judy, John and Joanie. Proud grandmother of Benjamin (Danielle) Lee, Daniel (Tessa) Lee, Brian (Jennie) Rosenbaum, Sarah (Jeff Jones) Rosenbaum Jones, Michael (Brittany) Bosner and David (Lauren) Bosner. Sister of the late Bob (Joan) Kanter. Pround great-grandmother of Samuel Aaron Lee, Ariella Marie Bosner, Max Charles Bosner, Ezra Carey Rosebaum and Adira Rosenbaum Jones. Grateful for a lifetime support system, some from grammar school. The interment is private. "My Grandmother – Janet. Honest, loving, hard-working. Grandmother of Mike, David, Ben, Dan, Brian and Sarah. Lover of her grandchildren's happiness, gardening and grilled vegetables. Who feels joy when gardening, peace when alone, and happy with pets. Who needs love, plants and kids. Who gives smiles, kisses and happiness. Who fears snakes, dying plant and pain. Who would like to see peace in the workd, joy in her family and more appreciation of plants. Resident of Highland Park; Greenwood Rosenbaum." – Written by Michael Bosner at age 10. Contributions to Chicago Botanic Gardens, 1000 Lake Cook Road, Glencoe, IL 60022, The Human Needs Committee, Makom Solel Lakeside, Ravinia or your would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now