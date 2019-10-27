|
Janet M. Kuchta, nee Ivancak. Age 98. Loving Mother of Mary Ann Kuchta and the late John A. Kuchta. Dearest Sister of the late Valeria Ivancak and Marie Adams. Fond Aunt of Many. Visitation Monday October 28, 2019 at SKAJA Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles, IL from 9 AM until the time of the Funeral Services 11AM. Interment Our Lady of Sorrows Cemetery. Funeral Info. 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019