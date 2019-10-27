Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
For more information about
Janet Kuchta
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Kuchta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet M. Kuchta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet M. Kuchta Obituary
Janet M. Kuchta, nee Ivancak. Age 98. Loving Mother of Mary Ann Kuchta and the late John A. Kuchta. Dearest Sister of the late Valeria Ivancak and Marie Adams. Fond Aunt of Many. Visitation Monday October 28, 2019 at SKAJA Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles, IL from 9 AM until the time of the Funeral Services 11AM. Interment Our Lady of Sorrows Cemetery. Funeral Info. 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now