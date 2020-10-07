Janet M. Rowan 59, Co-Owner of the Bev Girls. Beloved daughter of the late John F. Rowan and the late Alice M. (the late Dan Creedon). Survived by her most beloved companion Nugget. Loving sister of John (Mary Ann), Bill (Judy), Rich (Mary Beth), Joan, Paul (Joan Each) and Bob Rowan. Dear aunt of Daniel (Sorailla) Rowan, Emily (Dr. Michael) Whitcomb, R.J. (Elise) Rowan, Colleen (Mike) Connelly, Jack (Fiancée Carli Weiler), Joe Rowan, Susan Spencer, Lisa Phee, Zeke (Christine)and Luke Rowan, Sean (Meghan), Melanie and Shannon and the late Kevin (Tricia) Rowan. Great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Friday 9:00 a.m. from Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. to St. Barnabas Church 10134 S. Longwood Dr., Chicago for Mass 10:00 a.m. (Attendees must register for Mass at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30E0D45A9A728A1F85-janet
). A live stream of the Mass may be viewed by using the link https://asimplestreaming.com/rowan
followed by a private family interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. (Capacity Limits, Face Masks and Social Distancing Required). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Welfare League 10305 Southwest Highway, Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com