Janet Mae Tolchin
Janet Mae Tolchin(Cox), beloved wife of 55 years to Leon, loving Mother of Barry (Diane) and Tim ; proud grandmother of Barry Jr. (Lindsay), David (Melissa), Taylor and Jack; Dearest Sister of the late Robert (Marianne) Cox and the late Ruth (Tom) Matson; Dearest sister-in-law of the late Arnold (Sarah) Tolchin. Aunt to ,Robert, (Linda) Sandy (Larry), Kenny (Tammy), Janice, Toni, Traci(Matt), Allison, Aidan, Stacy,

Memorial viewing Sunday, August 2nd. 12-3 p.m. A private memorial service immediately following at Salem United Church of Christ, 9717 S. Kostner Ave., Oak Lawn, IL 60453, (708) 423-9717. .


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Viewing
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Salem United Church of Christ
AUG
2
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Salem United Church of Christ
